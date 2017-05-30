House Passes Amended Version of Mallo...

House Passes Amended Version of Malloy's Bail Bond Reform Bill

The House approved, 88-62, a revised version of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's bill to change the bail bond system and reduce the pre-trial population Saturday. Only 11 Republicans voted in favor of the measure that would eliminate cash bail and prohibit a court from imposing financial conditions on the release of most people charged with misdemeanors.

