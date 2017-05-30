Holly Donaldson, Dr. Kathleen Melendez and Ashley Elicker are all taking on new jobs.
Waveny LifeCare Network in New Canaan welcomed four key staff members to its management team this year: Jean Gleeson, left, Mary A. Kolodziej, Rachel Brunetti, and Stephanie Kazmierczak .
