Henkel has relocated its North American headquarters to 200 Elm St., in downtown Stamford, Conn.
The move this month of consumer-goods giant Henkel's North American headquarters to the city has mustered an enthusiastic reception from business leaders and elected officials, who see the company's arrival as an economic boon to the area. Henkel's relocation of its laundry, beauty and home-care divisions from Scottsdale, Ariz., to the downtown BLT Financial Centre marks the largest corporate addition to Stamford this year.
