Heat wave broken; how hot did it get?
Stamford had a peak temperature of 95 degrees, easily setting a new record with a temperature that was 14 degrees above average. Tuesday's record heat tied with May 18 as the hottest day of the year in Bridgeport, Stamford, Greenwich and Danbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC