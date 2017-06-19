Greek Orthodox embarks on $2 million renovation

Rev. Harry Pappas, presiding priest of Archangels Greek Orthodox Church is bath in light as he stands in the sanctuary of the 1954 church building that is undergoing a $2 million renovation in Stamford, Conn., on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The plan is to renovate the church in time to reopen in September or October and then remodel the fellowship hall of the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.