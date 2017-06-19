Greek Orthodox embarks on $2 million ...

Greek Orthodox embarks on $2 million renovation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Rev. Harry Pappas, presiding priest of Archangels Greek Orthodox Church is bath in light as he stands in the sanctuary of the 1954 church building that is undergoing a $2 million renovation in Stamford, Conn., on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The plan is to renovate the church in time to reopen in September or October and then remodel the fellowship hall of the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC