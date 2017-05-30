Four Middle-Aged Suspects Arrested With Crack, Pills In Greenwich Drug Raid
Four people in their 50s and 60s were arrested during a raid on a Hamilton Avenue apartment in Greenwich where police seized crack cocaine and prescription pills, according to Greenwich Time. Police told Greenwich Time that they launched an investigation after learning that 69-year-old John Deandressi of Hamilton Avenue was selling prescription pills in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC