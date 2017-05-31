Fairfield man brings palm trees to Connecticut
Brandon Hall, owner of CT Palm, a seasonal palm tree rental business, in his palm tree lined back yard in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC