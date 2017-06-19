Dollars for Scholars awards scholarships
Stamford Dollars for Scholars awarded 29 city high school graduates scholarships worth $97,500 at its sixth annual ceremony last week. More than 180 family, friends and guests attended the ceremony, which featured a keynote address from Gary Freeman , president of Stamford Dollars for Scholars.
