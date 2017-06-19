Deep-woods refuge with minimalist touch
A contemporary home deep in the woods on Haviland Court in North Stamford, Conn. which was only on the market for about a week before it was snatched up by a new buyer, served as a sanctuary for Tina and Brent Bellinger for the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Wed
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC