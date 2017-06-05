Deadline for Community Arts partner grants next Tuesday

Applications for grants from the Community Arts Partnership Program supporting expanding audiences for and expand the scope of local arts organizations are due by June 13. Enthusiasts look at the works of fine Art Photographer Phyllis Sinrich during the Loft Artist Association's annual Open Studio on Nov. 12, 2016 in Stamford. In 2015-2016 the group received a $4,000 grant in CAPP funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.