Deadline for Community Arts partner g...

Deadline for Community Arts partner grants next Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Applications for grants from the Community Arts Partnership Program supporting expanding audiences for and expand the scope of local arts organizations are due by June 13. Enthusiasts look at the works of fine Art Photographer Phyllis Sinrich during the Loft Artist Association's annual Open Studio on Nov. 12, 2016 in Stamford. In 2015-2016 the group received a $4,000 grant in CAPP funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Mon johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk May 18 VictorOrians 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC