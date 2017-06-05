Deadline for Community Arts partner grants next Tuesday
Applications for grants from the Community Arts Partnership Program supporting expanding audiences for and expand the scope of local arts organizations are due by June 13. Enthusiasts look at the works of fine Art Photographer Phyllis Sinrich during the Loft Artist Association's annual Open Studio on Nov. 12, 2016 in Stamford. In 2015-2016 the group received a $4,000 grant in CAPP funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Mon
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC