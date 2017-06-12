Bicycle advocacy group seeks lanes on Atlantic Street
Jerry Silber, founder and president of People Friendly Stamford, rides his bike on High Ridge Road. The group has launched an online petition, requesting bike lanes to be included in the Atlantic Street project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC