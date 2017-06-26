Bands take on battle of the bart
Terrence Donahue and Mike Carugati, both of Stamford, play air guitars as they listen to the band New Canaan School of Rock during the third annual Battle of the Bart benefit at the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford on Saturday. Proceeds from the concert benefit the St. Joseph's Parenting Center and the Bartlett Arboretum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC