Bands take on battle of the bart

Terrence Donahue and Mike Carugati, both of Stamford, play air guitars as they listen to the band New Canaan School of Rock during the third annual Battle of the Bart benefit at the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford on Saturday. Proceeds from the concert benefit the St. Joseph's Parenting Center and the Bartlett Arboretum.

