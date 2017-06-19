After Five-Car Pileup In Stamford, Dr...

After Five-Car Pileup In Stamford, Driver Charged With DUI

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

After a day of drinking, a Stamford man who was driving recklessly in downtown Stamford caused two crashes, one of which involved five cars and serious injuries, police said. The driver involved had a blood alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit of .08, police said.

