After Five-Car Pileup In Stamford, Driver Charged With DUI
After a day of drinking, a Stamford man who was driving recklessly in downtown Stamford caused two crashes, one of which involved five cars and serious injuries, police said. The driver involved had a blood alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit of .08, police said.
