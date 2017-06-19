Accompanied by a police officer, Crime Scene Investigator Ed Rondano, ...
Accompanied by a police officer, Crime Scene Investigator Ed Rondano, right, carries an evidence bag of fecal matter from the scene where anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the windows of Rich Forum in Stamford, Conn. Monday, June 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|18 hr
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|19 hr
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Tue
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC