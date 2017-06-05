A Learning Moment: In addressing race, schools look to educate

Jack Bryant, President of the Stamford chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Stamford, Conn., on Friday, June 13, 2014. Jack Bryant, President of the Stamford chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Stamford, Conn., on Friday, June 13, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.