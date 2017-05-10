Woman Gets 2 Years In Prison For Stealing $700K From Stamford Employer
A Yonkers woman was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for stealing more than $700,000 from her Stamford employer, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the district of Connecticut. Rosemarie Collazo, 52, was sentenced in Bridgeport court to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
