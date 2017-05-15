Westhill High's crumbling tennis courts a safety concern
Parents and students are saying the condition of the Westhill High School's tennis courts, shown in photographs taken on May 11, 2017 as Stamford tennis players warm up for a inner city match, is "dangerous." An online petition states the courts have sink holes, cracks, surface peeling off and black mold.
