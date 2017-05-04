Viceroy brings British-Indian dining to Summer Street

Ramya Subramanian talks about the British Indian influences she and her husband have brought to the Viceroy Publik House restaurant on Summer Street in Stamford on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Ramya Subramanian talks about the British Indian influences she and her husband have brought to the Viceroy Publik House restaurant on Summer Street in Stamford on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.