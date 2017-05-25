Uncertainty emerges about downtown St...

Uncertainty emerges about downtown Stamford building's loan

31 min ago Read more: National Mortgage News

The loan comes due next month for a marquee office building in Stamford, Conn., but recent developments raise questions about the payoff of the debt. Comprising part of a commercial mortgage-backed security package, a $265 million loan for 400 Atlantic St. has transferred to special servicing, according to credit-ratings agency Fitch Ratings.

