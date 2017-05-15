Two Boots pizzeria closes in Stamford

A view of the shuttered Two Boots Pizza restaurant at 717 Atlantic St. in Stamford, Conn., following its closure in early May 2017 less than a year after opening. A view of the shuttered Two Boots Pizza restaurant at 717 Atlantic St. in Stamford, Conn., following its closure in early May 2017 less than a year after opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.