Two Boots pizzeria closes in Stamford
A view of the shuttered Two Boots Pizza restaurant at 717 Atlantic St. in Stamford, Conn., following its closure in early May 2017 less than a year after opening. A view of the shuttered Two Boots Pizza restaurant at 717 Atlantic St. in Stamford, Conn., following its closure in early May 2017 less than a year after opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC