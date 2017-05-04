The Young Women's League of New Canaa...

The Young Women's League of New Canaan held Couture for a Cause, a fashion show to benefit local children's charities, on May 5, 2017 at The Loading Dock in Stamford. Guests enjoyed food, drinks, a silent auction and a fashion show.

