The Young Women's League of New Canaan held Couture for a Cause, a...
The Young Women's League of New Canaan held Couture for a Cause, a fashion show to benefit local children's charities, on May 5, 2017 at The Loading Dock in Stamford. Guests enjoyed food, drinks, a silent auction and a fashion show.
