The renovated Wall Street Theater as it appeared in February.

The renovated Wall Street Theater

On the heels of a lien by a Danbury contractor, the CEO of the new Wall Street Theater stated the Norwalk theater purposefully withheld payment on grounds stipulated work was not completed - and that the nonprofit is the victim of hardball tactics. Morganti Group , a global contractor with corporate offices in Danbury, filed in late April a $1.5 million mechanic's lien against the Wall Street Theater.

