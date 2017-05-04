The Ralph Lauren store holiday window...

The Ralph Lauren store holiday window display at 265 Greenwich Ave.,...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Greenwich's Ralph Lauren , one of the avenue's most iconic and reportedly expensive build-outs, has closed following last month's announcement of 50 shutterings and 1,000 job cuts across the brand. Wrapping now covers Ralph Lauren's windows at its several-story, 19,000 square-foot space, located at 265 Greenwich Ave., and its telephone has been disconnected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 19 min ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 21 min ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat 20 hr steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
News House with a bloody history (Sep '08) Apr 26 Motherofadisabled... 55
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County was issued at May 05 at 3:04PM EDT

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC