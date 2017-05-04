The Ralph Lauren store holiday window display at 265 Greenwich Ave.,...
Greenwich's Ralph Lauren , one of the avenue's most iconic and reportedly expensive build-outs, has closed following last month's announcement of 50 shutterings and 1,000 job cuts across the brand. Wrapping now covers Ralph Lauren's windows at its several-story, 19,000 square-foot space, located at 265 Greenwich Ave., and its telephone has been disconnected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|19 min
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|21 min
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|20 hr
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC