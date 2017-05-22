Teacher From Stamford Charged With Wrestling Students Seeks Probation
A Stratford High School teacher who was charged with sexually assaulting a student while wrestling with him, is seeking special probation on charges that he tampered with a witness in the case, according to the Connecticut Post. Gregg Alan Gustafson, 47, of Stamford, is seeking accelerated rehabilitation in which he would not plead guilty but would be placed on probation and the charges dismissed if he committed no further offenses, the Post said.
