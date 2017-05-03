Tauck reprises tours for students in Bridgeport, Stamford
Tauck CEO Dan Mahar with students at the travel tour operator's Wilton headquarters, during an April orientation. This summer, students from Bridgeport and Stamford will take Tauck-led educational tours of New England under the company's Sparks program offered in cooperation with the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club of Bridgeport, the Stamford nonprofit Domus and the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford.
