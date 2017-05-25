Sweet Charity' on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford

"Sweet Charity" is on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 24. Arielle Boutin, who plays Charity Hope Valentine, rehearses the song, "If They Could See Me Now." less "Sweet Charity" is on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 24. Arielle Boutin, who plays Charity Hope Valentine, rehearses the song, "If They Could See Me ... more "Sweet Charity" is on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 24. In rehearsal are the girls of the Fandango Ballroom, Jennifer Silverman, left, Arielle Boutin and Lisa DeAngelis, commiserating in their locker room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.