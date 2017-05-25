Sweet Charity' on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford
"Sweet Charity" is on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 24. Arielle Boutin, who plays Charity Hope Valentine, rehearses the song, "If They Could See Me Now." less "Sweet Charity" is on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 24. Arielle Boutin, who plays Charity Hope Valentine, rehearses the song, "If They Could See Me ... more "Sweet Charity" is on stage at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 24. In rehearsal are the girls of the Fandango Ballroom, Jennifer Silverman, left, Arielle Boutin and Lisa DeAngelis, commiserating in their locker room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC