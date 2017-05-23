Stamford Woman, 55, Charged With Assaulting 81-Year-Old Woman
A Stamford woman assaulted an 81-year-old woman and made comments about her race and age, according to the Stamford Advocate. Holly Uva, 55, was knocking on a glass door at the building and yelling for the victim to let her in on April 19, the Advocate said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC