Stamford Woman, 55, Charged With Assa...

Stamford Woman, 55, Charged With Assaulting 81-Year-Old Woman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Stamford woman assaulted an 81-year-old woman and made comments about her race and age, according to the Stamford Advocate. Holly Uva, 55, was knocking on a glass door at the building and yelling for the victim to let her in on April 19, the Advocate said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk May 18 VictorOrians 1
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at May 24 at 9:52PM EDT

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC