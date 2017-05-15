Stamford Teen Charged In Armed Robber...

Stamford Teen Charged In Armed Robbery Caught On Video

Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A 19-year-old Stamford resident was charged with taking part in an armed robbery on West Broad Street in early April after police obtained a video of the robbery, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that an officer identified one of two robbers in the video of the April 8 robbery as Ricky Harkness.

