Stamford students to perform original musical

A group of Turn of River Middle School students will perform this week the full-length, original musical "So What?! A Middle School Carol." The group, known as the Soul Writers, wrote the 52-page script about "the trials and tribulations of being a middle school student," according to a news release.

