Stamford seniors strut runway to benefit cancer center
Nancy Hume spins to show off her outfit before walking down the runway during a fashion show to raise money for Stamford Hospital's annual Hope in Motion Walk & Run inside Edgehill Senior Living Community in Stamford, Conn. on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
