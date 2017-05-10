Stamford Public Schools Declares Monday, May 15, through Saturday, May 20, STEM Week
Stamford Public Schools will recognize Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics-all things STEM-from May 15 through May 20, 2017. Each day that week, students throughout the district will be expanding their understanding of STEM through lessons and activities, both in and out of the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|6 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC