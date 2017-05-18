Stamford police cars in Stamford, Conn. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Following numerous complaints about a Springdale man who was disturbing his neighbors with his loud motorcycle every morning, police seized the vehicle after learning he had no license or insurance, authorities said. Hope Street residents near the Putter Drive area told police the motorcycle "revs its engine, spins its tires and takes off at a high rate of speed" every morning between 7:30 and 8 a.m., an activity they said is "very annoying and troublesome," according to a news release.
