Stamford Man Sentenced For Capturing And Killing Federally Protected Hawks

A Stamford man was sentenced to probation and community services for trapping and killing federally protected hawks that he saw as a threat to his racing pigeons. Adam Boguski, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to one year probation, as well as a $250 fine and 60 hours of community service at a local animal shelter for killing red-tailed hawks and Cooper's hawks, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the district of Connecticut.

