Stamford Man Sentenced For Capturing And Killing Federally Protected Hawks
A Stamford man was sentenced to probation and community services for trapping and killing federally protected hawks that he saw as a threat to his racing pigeons. Adam Boguski, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to one year probation, as well as a $250 fine and 60 hours of community service at a local animal shelter for killing red-tailed hawks and Cooper's hawks, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the district of Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|23 hr
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr '17
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC