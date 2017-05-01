Stamford immigrants protest outside government center
There are 6 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 14 hrs ago, titled Stamford immigrants protest outside government center. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
The Maya Restaurant on Stillwater Avenue closed for A'A Day Without Immigrants.A' Photographed in Stamford, Conn. on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Since: Aug 11
12,676
Location hidden
#1 14 hrs ago
right off the bat with dishonesty,immigrants are not afraid nor do they have anything to worry about,makes for fake news when they start lying right from the start by calling illegal aliens immigrants. get off the twisted agenda and put out facts.,
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,602
Goodby Hillary
#3 13 hrs ago
Everywhere there is a protest over illegal aliens there needs to be a large contingent of ICE Officers to screen and arrest any illegal aliens they can find.
#5 2 hrs ago
We agree
#6 2 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="okimar"The Russia President Trump Is scum.[/QUOTE]
We agree
Saint Paul, MN
#7 2 hrs ago
Exactly, deport the invading sponges, we can't afford to take care of the illegal alien sponges.
#8 1 hr ago
ICE should be showing up at all these rallies and protests, it's the perfect place to do a big clean sweep and then we can kill two birds with one stone and pick up illegals and perhaps start to tamp down on the violence that is killing our rights as citizen's. When people have to get violent and be so destructive to make their voices be heard is when they are going to start putting restrictions on and even tamping down on rallies and protest for all of us, just to try to prevent the violence that the far left and the illegals have shown they think must be a part of their right to free "speech".
And the far left need to remember that the first amendment and free speech is a right of citizen's of the U.S. Illegals are not entitled to our rights and if they want to all gather to practice a right that doesn't belong to them it should be used as a good time to pick them up and haul them off! No one has a right to come in our country illegally and then protest OUR government and OUR president! The far left seem to believe that illegals are some how entitled to the same rights we have as citizens, it's up to ICE and local law enforcement to show them how wrong they are!
