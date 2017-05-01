Stamford hawk killer given probation, community service
Thomas Kapusta, 63, pleaded guilty to shooting federally protected hawks at his mother's home next to Cove Island Park because the hawks were killing his pigeons. Pictured is the pigeon coop on Weed Ave. Photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016.
