Stamford Father and son arrested on cocaine dealing charges
Jorge Restrepo-Vinasco, 60, was charged along with his son, Ivan Vinasco, 29, with dealing cocaine and being in possession of more than an ounce of the narcotic when police raided his East Side home on Friday. Jorge Restrepo-Vinasco, 60, was charged along with his son, Ivan Vinasco, 29, with dealing cocaine and being in possession of more than an ounce of the narcotic when police raided his East Side home on Friday.
