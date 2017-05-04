Stamford Agriscience hosts dog wash, plant sale
The Stamford Agriscience Program's 2015 Annual Dog Wash at the school in Stamford, Conn., Saturday, May 9, 2015. Agriscience teacher Danielle Jeffries said that about 20 dogs had been washed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|2 hr
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC