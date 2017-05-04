Stamford Agriscience hosts dog wash, ...

Stamford Agriscience hosts dog wash, plant sale

The Stamford Agriscience Program's 2015 Annual Dog Wash at the school in Stamford, Conn., Saturday, May 9, 2015. Agriscience teacher Danielle Jeffries said that about 20 dogs had been washed.

