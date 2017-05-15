Spring on the Farm Festival Weekend' ...

Spring on the Farm Festival Weekend' returns to Stamford

Victoria Jaffery, manager of Heckscher Farm, appears with some of the animals visitors can meet at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center's "Spring on the Farm Festival Weekend," Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21. less Victoria Jaffery, manager of Heckscher Farm, appears with some of the animals visitors can meet at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center's "Spring on the Farm Festival Weekend," Saturday and Sunday, May 20 ... more Everyone has favorite activities when it comes to the Stamford Museum & Nature Center's annual Spring on the Farm Festival Weekend. Victoria Jaffery , who manages Heckscher Farm, where the festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, is no different.

