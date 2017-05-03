Sexual Assault Crisis and Education C...

14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Sexual Assault Crisis and Education Center Executive Director Ivonne Zucco hugs Michelle Vincoli, left, as fellow team members Sarah Gleason and Clifton Benham celebrate The Center's $100,000 grant awarded for the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners Program at Impact Fairfield County's Grant Awards Presentation at the UConn Stamford campus in Stamford, Conn. Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

