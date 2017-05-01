Settlement reached in fatal Christmas fire lawsuit
A photo of Grace, Sarah and Lily Badger graces the cover of the program for their funeral at St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. The three young daughters of Madonna and Matthew Badger died with their grandparents in a Christmas morning fire in Stamford's Shippan neighborhood in Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|27 min
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|Tue
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Rob
|1,077
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC