SEEN: Stamford Citizen of the Year gala 2017
Rick Redniss, president of Redniss & Mead, was named the 2016 Stamford Citizen of the year. Redniss has worked for the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford, Fairfield County Hospice House and many other community groups.
