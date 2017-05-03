SEEN: Stamford Citizen of the Year ga...

SEEN: Stamford Citizen of the Year gala 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Rick Redniss, president of Redniss & Mead, was named the 2016 Stamford Citizen of the year. Redniss has worked for the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford, Fairfield County Hospice House and many other community groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... 16 hr BPT 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) Wed Ashton 86
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... Tue okimar 7
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
News House with a bloody history (Sep '08) Apr 26 Motherofadisabled... 55
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Apr 18 Robby Rob 6
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC