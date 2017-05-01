Point of Interest: Newly acquired Residence Inn takes shape
Construction on the eight-story, extended-stay hotel, which was the last remaining Seaboard Realty property in Stamford, is already 60 percent complete. Seaboard abandoned the project when it filed for bankruptcy in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|27 min
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|Tue
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Rob
|1,077
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC