Photos: Spring on the Farm Festival

As her father John Dorrian of Stamford held her hand, Phoenix Dorrian, 2, walked a leashed llama during the Spring on the Farm festival at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, Stamford, Conn., Sunday, May 21, 2017. According to the Stamford Museum & Nature Center's website, the two-day weekend festival attempts to give visitors a first-hand experience with domestic animals, farming activities, horticulture, and other elements that made up Connecticut's farming past.

