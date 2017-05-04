PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
A Fairfield County man who was on parole for selling narcotics is back in jail after police said he sold crack cocaine to an undercover Stamford officer this week. Jerrell Cook , 32, of Summer Street, Bridgeport, was caught Thursday afternoon with a large amount of crack and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|1 hr
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|21 hr
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC