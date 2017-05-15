Park to be renamed for Springdale act...

Park to be renamed for Springdale activist

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Phil D'Amico, a supervisor within the city's parks department supervises crews as they plant a new tree and mulch a small park space at Largo Drive and Hope Street. The space is part of city owned land a Springdale lawmaker and residents hope to be part of a park dedicated to the late Springdale Neighborhood Association president and founder Marilyn Trefry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC