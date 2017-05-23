Our Lady Star of the Sea on Shippan A...

Our Lady Star of the Sea on Shippan Ave. in Stamford, Conn. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Our Lady Star of the Sea School may get a second life as an extension of the city's Parks and Recreation Department after it closes next month. City officials are talking with the Shippan Avenue parish to lease space in the school, which will merge with other Stamford parochial schools in the fall as part of consolidations throughout the Bridgeport Diocese.

