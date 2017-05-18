On May 18, 2017, Instacart announced the debut of its grocery...
A San Francisco company has launched a one-hour grocery delivery service in several southwestern Connecticut municipalities, with plans to hire more than 100 people to shop in the fulfillment of orders. Instacart announced Thursday it is now offering instant grocery deliveries, with fees varying depending on speed of delivery and size of an order.
