Murder Case In Brutal Stabbing Of Stamford Cab Driver Goes To Jury
Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the murder trial of a man charged with brutally stabbing a cab driver 127 times in August 2014 in a Stamford neighborhood, according to the Stamford Advocate. Shota Mekoshvili, 32, is charged with murder in the death of Mahomed Kamal, 47, who was stabbed to death in his cab on Doolittle Road, a quiet cul-de-sac off Long Ridge Road.
