Murder Case In Brutal Stabbing Of Sta...

Murder Case In Brutal Stabbing Of Stamford Cab Driver Goes To Jury

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the murder trial of a man charged with brutally stabbing a cab driver 127 times in August 2014 in a Stamford neighborhood, according to the Stamford Advocate. Shota Mekoshvili, 32, is charged with murder in the death of Mahomed Kamal, 47, who was stabbed to death in his cab on Doolittle Road, a quiet cul-de-sac off Long Ridge Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 16 hr BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) Tue Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC