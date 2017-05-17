Mothers and daughters duke it out in self-defense class
Bonnie Geller of Greenwich, working with instructor Todd Prace of protectourdaughters.org, strikes down with her fist during a self-defense training course for women and girls at The Palace in Stamford, Conn. on May 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|5 min
|VictorOrians
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|19 hr
|Carnivore
|6
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC