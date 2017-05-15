Man found guilty of killing Stamford taxi driver
The sensational two-week trial that included graphic images of Kamal's body, which was stabbed 127 times and left on the side of a Stamford road, came to an end Wednesday with the prosecution claiming the murder was a robbery that went wrong while the defense maintained the killing was in self-defense. Mekoshvili, 32, testified for more than four hours Tuesday, and said Kamal, 47, drove him to Doolittle Road, a quiet cul-de-sac off Long Ridge Road, where the cab driver initiated a sexual encounter.
